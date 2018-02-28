Event planned in Wilmington where MLK was scheduled to speak the - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Event planned in Wilmington where MLK was scheduled to speak the night he was killed

Pictured are people participating in an upcoming WECT documentary on Dr. Martin Luther King. (Source: WECT) Pictured are people participating in an upcoming WECT documentary on Dr. Martin Luther King. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

On the night Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis, he was supposed to be in Wilmington for a voter registration rally. King canceled his appearance in Wilmington to stay in Memphis for a sanitation workers' strike. 

Next month will mark 50 years since King was gunned down on the balcony of the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis. 

On April 4, the MLK 50-year Anniversary Commemoration Commission will host an event at Williston Middle School to honor King. The civil rights leader would have spoken at the old Williston Senior High School, which now houses Gregory Elementary. The two buildings are adjacent. 

The commission is chaired by District Attorney Ben David and Bertha Todd, a retired school administrator. The program will include a documentary, produced by WECT, guest speakers, and entertainment. 

District Attorney Ben David has asked ministers at all downtown churches to ring their bells at 7:01 p.m., the exact time King was killed. 

