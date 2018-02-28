Comedian Gina Brillon ready for her first taste of Wilmington

Maintaining a love of what you do for a living can be difficult, even for people who have what most of us would consider dream jobs.

Doing anything repeatedly for years can cause boredom and/or complacency, but Gina Brillon, a stand-up comedian who is headlining Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington this weekend, says her love of stand-up hasn’t waned over the years and has possibly even grown stronger.

“I genuinely love what I do and I have a love for comedy and I appreciate everybody who’s on the grind,” Brillon (pronounced Bree-on) said during a Wednesday afternoon phone interview. “There’s very few comedians I can say that I don’t like and usually it has little to do with comedy because comedy is subjective. I’m not the ruler of what’s funny and what’s not. … If I don’t like you, that means I’ve personally worked with you and I’ve seen you treat people terribly.”

This will be Brillon’s first trip to Wilmington, but she has performed one-night shows in other North Carolina venues.

The New York City native who started her stand-up career at age 17 said she looks forward to spending time on and off stage in the Port City.

“All I’ve heard is good things about Wilmington in general, just about how beautiful it is and how nice the people are,” said Brillon, who won NBC’s 2012 Stand Up for Diversity Showcase and has made appearances on The View, Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham and E!’s Chelsea Lately. “I always look forward to experiencing new places. I think it’s gonna be really fun.”

In a 2014 YouTube clip, Brillon describes beginning a stand-up career in NYC as “comedy boot camp” and discussed performing for some crowds who may not have comedy first on their lists of entertainment choices. She provided an example of people in the city wanting to see a Broadway show, not being able to get tickets and “settling” for a comedy show.

As difficult as those audiences can be, Brillon said the tough crowds also whip comedians into shape and weed out those who can’t take the heat. Having done her share of shows for people not necessarily there for her makes her appreciate becoming a headline act even more.

“Headlining is my favorite thing because I’m in control of the show,” Brillon said. “I get the run of things and I do enjoy that.

“That definitely does make a difference, the appreciation that there are people there to see me specifically. It’s a great feeling.”

Whether Brillon is doing multiple 15-minute sets in different clubs every night in New York City or headlining rooms one hour at a time in new cities, she is thankful for the opportunity to be a full-time comedian and appreciative of her fans, including new followers on Twitter.

Beginning with her love of George Carlin when she was 14 years old — “For a little Puerto Rican girl in the South Bronx, that was pretty rare” — Brillon has soaked up as much comedy knowledge as possible while creating her own path in show business.

One constant for Brillon is remaining sharp and not resting on her laurels.

“It’s like any other job,” said Brillon, who will be doing two shows each Friday and Saturday night at Dead Crow. “You have to work that muscle. It really is important to constantly get up on stage, experience different audiences at different points in your career, at different points in your life.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.