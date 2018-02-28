UNCW holds vigil to remember those killed in Fla. school shooting

Amid the midweek bustle on a college campus, UNCW students and staff took time to slow down and remember the 17 lives taken at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students gathered in Lumina Theater to listen to community leaders and peers discuss school safety, mental health, and gun control in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Student organizer Lauren Ingram said she felt the need to dedicate time on campus for students to reflect and remember.

UNCW's students listened to the names of the 17 people who died in the shooting, and replied “We will remember,” vowing to continue the conversation started two weeks ago.

