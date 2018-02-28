15-year-old Ashley student charged with making threat against the school

A 15-year-old male from Ashley High School was arrested Wednesday and charged with making a false report of mass violence against the school.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the incident began last Friday when deputies received information that the student had a list of people he was going to kill.

Deputies initially searched the school and then searched the student's home and were unable to find any list.

Deputies received new information Wednesday that the student asked a fellow classmate to help with the killings.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

No other student was charged.

Principal Patrick McCarty sent a telephone message to parents of Ashley students Wednesday night saying the threat was not credible and the student is no longer with the school.

McCarty insisted that parents speak to their children about the incident.

