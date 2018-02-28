Brunswick County Utilities prepares for its annual flushing programs

Brunswick County and the towns, cities, and other utilities that purchase water from the county are set to conduct their annual flushing program starting in April.

Fire hydrants will be opened April 2, 2018, through mid-June 2018 to “flush” the water, allowing them to flow freely for a short duration. The flushing procedure is part of the routine maintenance of the more than 5,000 fire hydrants in the Brunswick County service area. The process could result in discoloration and presence of sediment in your water, neither of which are harmful and should only last for a short period of time.

During the annual flushing program, “free chlorine” will be used as the primary sediment disinfectant, per requirements by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, which may result in chlorine taste and odor in customers’ drinking water. It could be a week to 10 days for the drinking water to transition to free chlorine at the beginning of the flushing program.

If you are especially sensitive to the taste and odor of chlorine, try keeping an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator. This will enable the chlorine to dissipate thus reducing the chlorine taste. Officials urge customers to change out their water container weekly.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this process please contact the County’s Public Utilities Department at 910-253-2657 or 910-371-3490 or 910-454-0512 or your local water provider.