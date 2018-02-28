WATCH LIVE: New Hanover Co. officials discuss school safety

School safety will be discussed Thursday in New Hanover County. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County officials plan to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss school safety.

The event will take place at the NHC Government Center between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. We plan to share that meeting on Facebook Live, WECT.com and news app and we'd like to hear from you.

Desktop users can watch the forum at the top of this story. Mobile users can watch it here.

Join us for a conversation on Facebook during that forum. We will work to add context to that discussion and work to find you answers. Our broadcast will begin during WECT Midday Thursday.

Those expected to participate in the roundtable are NHC Sheriff Ed McMahon, NHCS Board of Education Chair Ed Higgins, NHCS Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley, Chief District Court Judge J.H. Corpening, County Manager Chris Coudriet, Community Justice Services Director Kathy Stoute, Public Health Director Phillip Tarte, and Assistant Director of Social Work Services Wanda Marino.

