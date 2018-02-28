County commissioner talks economic impact after recycling center fire

After a fire shut down the Go Green Recycling Center nearly one year ago, Edwin Russ said the center’s closing has likely impacted taxpayers in Columbus County. (Source: WECT)

Russ said while the county has seven recycling centers, his was the only recycling business in the county. He said the county now contracts with Waste Industries, which has to truck material from Columbus County to Wilmington.

Russ said he also provided free shredding for local businesses and county offices. He said he had several large accounts, like the hospital, and several attorney offices in the county.

He added that the Department of Social Services would shred about a ton of paper each month, and the department had to find an alternative location after the fire.

Russ, also a county commissioner, said the board considered alternatives after the fire. Curbside pickup was too expensive for residents living outside Whiteville city limits, and it wasn't likely they would receive the service anytime soon, according to Russ.

