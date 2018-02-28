Columbus County closes deal with railroad group for Georgia Pacific site

Columbus County has officially closed a deal with RJ Corman Railroad Group, the company set to buy the Georgia Pacific site in Whiteville. (Source: WECT)

Columbus County has officially closed a deal with RJ Corman Railroad Group, the company set to buy the Georgia Pacific site in Whiteville. County Commissioner Edwin Russ said the company hopes to employ more than 250 people in the area.

"There will be people probably from Bladen and Brunswick (counties) and maybe some from South Carolina that will come over to work," Russ said.

Russ said the company's arrival means benefits for the region as a whole.

"It will be good to get some of these people working again," he said. "I'm not sure how many they're going to have but I was told it was around 250 people, and that's great because we have a lot of unemployed people in the county, and they need to work."

In October 2017, commissioners voted unanimously to accept the company's offer to buy the site. RJ Corman offered the county $2.1 million for the site. The county bought the 145-acre site in 2016 after it closed in 2009.

