Fighting back against Parkinson's disease in the ring

Sheryl Johnson received some life-altering news a few years ago.

"First of all, I didn't believe them because I cried and thought, 'This can't happen to me,' so I retreated, gained 40 pounds for the next six months, did nothing," Johnson, 64, said.

The diagnosis? Parkinson's disease.

The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation estimates there are more than 1 million people in the United States diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and more than 60,000 people are diagnosed each year.

"I have this tremor in this hand, not all the time, but that was there, and my writing was off," Johnson said.

Johnson picked herself up and did a little research. She found an exercise group for those with Parkinson's disease called Rock Steady.

"Research has shown high-intensity workouts or what we call forced exercise can greatly improve balance, flexibility, strength and speed," Wilmington gym owner Mike Wilson said. "We do a lot of drills. It helps with muscles, footwork and overall strength. Our participants can go at their own speed and own level, no judgment."

Rock Steady started in 2006 in Indiana. Now, there are around 300 gyms across the nation and Rock Steady Boxing is the first gym in the country dedicated to the fight against Parkinson’s

Rock Steady is not just a place to duke it out.

"It is a community," said Tom Collins. "All of us are in the same boat. Maybe different symptoms or progression of the disease, but we are in it together and you have people that have the same issues you do and we really have a good time."

Collins, 67, was diagnosed with the disease five years ago, but you wouldn't notice as he jabs, uppercuts and crosses a punching bag for an hour with sweat pouring down his face.

There is no sign of a shake or tremor.

"We are all going hard the whole time and everyone else is going hard so you are able to maintain that exercise that you may not be able to do by yourself, and we lean on each other," Collins said.

Besides boxing and interval training, the group of about a dozen seniors also works on other hand-eye coordination exercises like playing frisbee, catch, or volleyball.

They also engage in various types of stretching, all ways to continue to fight their way out of the corner of Parkinson's.

"I have improved so much," Johnson said. "My balance is so much better. My energy level is up. I feel so good all around."

"Yes, we are a gym and I am a coach, but I look at this as we are providing exercise and a support group three days a week," said Wilson.

Many participants have said Parkinson's also affects their sleep and this workout often leaves them exhausted so it's helping them get some rest too.

