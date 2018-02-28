15,160 rape kits sitting untested on NC evidence shelves

The numbers are in. Law enforcement officials across North Carolina report having 15,160 untested rape kits on their evidence shelves, collected from victims over the years. Until now, authorities did not typically test these kits after an alleged rape, unless they thought they had a strong criminal case that would be bolstered by DNA evidence from the kit.

But public outcry over the lack of testing prompted lawmakers to make changes. In 2017, the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation requiring law enforcement agencies to provide an inventory of all untested kits so they could quantify the cost of having those kits developed. The NC Attorney General reported the results of those findings today.

As recently as 2015, local rape crisis personnel mistakenly believed that all rape kits were tested. In a 2015 WECT investigation, we found out that was not the case, which surprised and outraged Wilmington’s Rape Crisis Center Director Jessica Green.

“I was under the impression and I think our clients are under the impression that when they go through that process that [the kit] is going to be sent off,” Green said at the time. “I think that [victims] are going to be really shocked and really heartbroken to know that they went through all that trouble and hassle for it to not come to anything.”

Green explained it often takes 7 or 8 hours for medical teams to perform the 17 part exam for a rape kit, and the invasive procedure can be a trauma of its own after a victim has been raped.

But despite that trauma, the SBI lab was only processing about 250 kits a year for rapes across the state, a number that pales in comparison to the number of rapes reported each year. State lab officials explained to WECT in 2015 that unless something changed, they simply did not have the resources to process all the kits that were taken, so they had to prioritize.

According to the numbers released today, 940 of the untested rape kits inventoried across the state were sitting on evidence shelves in our 5 county viewing area. Several local law enforcement agencies did not respond to the inventory request. Here are the numbers that were provided:

Bald Head Island: 0

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office: 45

Bladenboro Police Department: 0

Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department: 4

Brunswick Community College: 0

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: 80

Burgaw Police Department: 9

Cape Fear Community College: 0

Carolina Beach Police Department: 11

Carolina Beach State Park: 0

Caswell Beach Police Department: 0

Chadbourn Police Department: No Response

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office: 38

Fair Bluff Police Department: No Response

Fort Fisher State Park: 0

Holden Beach Police Department: 0

Kure Beach Police Department: 1

Lake Waccamaw Police Department: No Response

Lake Waccamaw State Park: 0

Leland Police Department: No Response

Navassa Police Department: 0

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office: 159

New Hanover Regional Medical Center: 3

Northwest Police Department: No Response

Oak Island Police Department: 9

Ocean Isle Beach Police Department: 0

Pender County Sheriff’s Office: 35

Shallotte Police Department: 2

Southport Police Department: No Response

Sunset Beach Police Department: 0

Surf City Police Department: 0

Tabor City Police Department: 0

Topsail Beach Police Department: 0

UNC-Wilmington: 1

Wallace Police Department: 0

White Lake Police Department: 0

Whiteville Police Department: 11

Wilmington International Airport Public Safety: No Response

Wilmington Police Department: 482

Wrightsville Beach Police Department: 23

In his report prepared for the General Assembly, Attorney General Josh Stein wrote, “Every sexual assault evidence collection kit in North Carolina reported to law enforcement should be tested. Sexual assault victims deserve no less. It is extremely important to public safety, as we want to solve cases, punish offenders, bring justice to victims, and prevent future crimes.”

Quantifying the number of untested kits was the first step. The next step is developing a plan to test those kits.

It won’t be cheap. The average cost to test a rape kit is $700, so testing all of the untested kits reported across the state would run $10.6 million.

The State Department of Justice is recommending testing all kits currently in law enforcement custody, instituting a statewide tracking system for rape kits, and developing a protocol for testing all kits reported to law enforcement moving forward.

As part of a news conference Wednesday, Stein introduced proposed legislation to accomplish that, called “The Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit Tracking and Accountability Act of 2018."

