'Don’t isolate those with mental illness. Embrace them': parents using son's death for mental health awareness

A mother and father are using their son’s death to raise awareness about mental health.

Julius “Cole” Rassin was reported missing on Feb. 16, and his body was found Saturday at the foot of the Isabelle Holmes bridge. According to longtime family friend Lori Covington Sorensen, medical personnel and authorities believe he died from an accidental drowning.

According to Rassin’s mom, Mary Jones, Rassin had schizoaffective personality disorder, a combination of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He was involuntarily committed several times starting in 2016, and had stopped taking his medicine, she said.

“Cole is my hero and he is so courageous because he just walked out there proud. He didn’t let his illness define him,” Jones said. “It’s not them who isolate themselves. It’s society who isolates them, and my hope is to break that isolation and bring it out to the forefront.”

According to Jones, Cole used music to cope with his illness, playing the guitar and piano and writing songs.

In memory of their son, Jones and Cole’s dad, Steve, want to start a foundation in Cole’s name to raise awareness about mental health.

“The mentally ill really are kind of a forgotten part of our society. A lot of people are scared of mentally ill people," Steve Rassin said. "You say that term and they immediately envision a dangerous person and mentally ill people are not dangerous. They’re just ill, just like if someone has cancer or a cold. They have a sickness and we can’t forget about them.”

They said they also want to donate instruments to different behavioral health centers for patients to use as music therapy, as their son did.

“Every mother thinks their child is beautiful, talented, wonderful, sweet but the outpouring that we’ve had where other people are seeing the same things that I saw in my son, that’s just a gift,” Jones said.

“He could connect with anybody,” Steve said.

Cole’s friends and family started wearing bracelets that say “awareness” in memory of Cole and to spread awareness about mental health.

