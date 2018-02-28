First Alert Forecast: unsettled Thursday, drier and cooler Friday

After an unsettled and mild Thursday, drier and cooler air will filter in Friday. (Source: WECT)

Shower chances will increase Thursday morning and some could be briefly heavy and gusty. (Source: WECT)

A mild and showery low pressure system will approach the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and bluster its way through between Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. A chilly and dry high pressure system is likely to build in for Friday and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: For the remainder of the afternoon shower chances will hover around 20-30% and increase to a healthier 60-70% overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s amid southeast breezes.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Shower chances will trend to 50-60% through the afternoon and 70% Thursday night. A total wash-out is unlikely but some showers could be briefly heavy and/or gusty. Daytime temperatures will climb to the mild 70s, nighttime lows are projected to be around 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Cooler daytime temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s are likely for Friday through early next week. Honest-to-goodness 0% rain chances will return for the weekend. Weekend nights may feature very chilly 30s but, at this time, a hard freeze in the 20s seems unlikely.

