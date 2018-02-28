Complete strangers turn campaign partners in a matter of minutes

Ethan Bickley, left, and Jeff Moss started the day as two strangers running as Libertarians for the District 9 Senate seat. They both decided only one of them shouid run. (Source: WECT)

Most candidates file for election days before the deadline or, if they are still on the fence, allow themselves at least a couple hours before.

Two libertarian candidates started the day as complete strangers, but minutes before the noon deadline decided only one of them should run for office.

Ethan Bickley and Jeff Moss both happened to be walking into the New Hanover County Board of Elections office at the same time. Both planned to run for the state Senate's District 9 seat, but only Bickley filed for office Wednesday morning.

"I wasn't going to run if someone else had been there," Bickley said. "After we talked it out for a little while, [Jeff] decided I should make the decision to do it."

The two Wilmington residents compared resumes and talked about their experience in the parking lot outside of the Board of Elections. While Moss won't be running for office, he has taken on the role of treasurer for Bickley's campaign.

