Education, public safety, saving taxpayers' money the focus of State of the County

New Hanover County officials released the 2018 State of the County video Wednesday.

"2017 was another remarkable year for New Hanover County," Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White said at the start of the video. "We invested in our parks. We put library cards in the hands of 20,000 more school children. We took moves to enhance our public safety. And we returned money to your pocket for the first property tax cut in 14 years."

White said the primary focus of the county's strategic plan is:

commitment to education

ensuing public safety

protecting taxpayers' money

White also discussed the GenX crisis and how the county is tackling the issue.

"Much work remains to be done, and we will keep doing all we can to ensure that we always have clean and safe water to drink," White said

The State of the County can be seen below:

