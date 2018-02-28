KNOW THIS WOMAN? Shallotte police seek to ID hit-and-run suspect

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say was involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

According to officials, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Food Lion in Shallotte.

The woman pictured was believed to be driving a van, possibly champagne in color. The make of the van is not available.

Anyone with information, please call the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008.

