Laney girls to face SE Raleigh in regional finals

The E.A. Laney girls' basketball team will take on unbeaten Southeast Raleigh in the Eastern 4-A Regional finals Saturday.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. at Capel Arena at Fayetteville State University.

Laney, the third seed, is 28-2 on the season while top seeded Southeast Raleigh is 29-0.

The winner will face either Northwest Guilford or Mallard Creek in the state championship.

1A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Rocky Mount Preparatory (25-0) vs. #3 Pamlico County (21-5)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: 4 p.m.

West

#1 Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) vs. #2 Lincoln Charter (25-4)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: 5 p.m.

1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Pamlico County (25-1) vs. #10 Weldon (22-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: 2 p.m.

West

#1 Mount Airy (25-2) vs. #3 Murphy (27-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: 2 p.m.

2A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#9 Greene Central (25-6) vs. #2 Clinton (27-1)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: 6 p.m.

West

#2 Forest Hills (28-2) vs. #4 Salisbury (27-3)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: Noon

2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Kinston (28-1) vs. #3 North Pitt (24-5)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: Noon

West

#1 Mountain Heritage (27-1) vs. #3 North Wilkes (27-3)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: Noon

3A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Northside-Jacksonville (28-0) vs. #3 Eastern Guilford (27-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: Noon

West

#1 Cox Mill (27-3) vs. #2 Ben L. Smith (27-3)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: 6 p.m.

3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Jacksonville (22-3) vs. #10 Havelock (23-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: 4 p.m.

West

#1 Ashbrook (30-0) vs. #2 Northern Guilford (26-4)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: 2:30 p.m.

4A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#3 Heritage (24-4) vs. #4 South Central (27-0)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: 2 p.m.

West

#2 Independence (29-1) vs. #9 Rocky River (23-6)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: 4 p.m.

4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Southeast Raleigh (29-0) vs. #3 E.A. Laney (28-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: 6 p.m.

West

#1 Northwest Guilford (27-2) vs. #2 Mallard Creek (28-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: 7:30 p.m.

