Hit-and-run victim back on her feet after fiery car crash

Brittany Stilley, 27, was the victim of a hit-and-run that caused her car to catch fire. (SOURCE: WECT)

Brittany Stilley, 27, is walking again and back to work after a hit-and-run on Jan. 19 left her disabled and in a wheelchair.

The suspect, Ertle Ray Freeman, fled the scene after his black truck slammed into Stilley's car, causing it to catch fire, according to a highway patrol incident report.

Freeman is scheduled for his first appearance in the Columbus County Courthouse on March 5, according to the District Attorney's Office.

After being booked into the Columbus County Jail on Jan. 30, Freeman posted bail and was released on Jan 31.

He faces charges including reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked (impaired revocation), failure to yield when entering a highway, expired tags, no insurance, failure to give information to aid a person who was injured.

The highway trooper who charged Freeman could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

WECT's Ben Smart is interviewing Stilley for the latest on her recovery. Check back on this article later for details.

