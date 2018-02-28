NEDA Walk aims to raise awareness of eating disorders

The first ever Wilmington NC NEDA Walk will take place on Saturday in Wrightsville Beach (Source: Lauren Hill).

The National Eating Disorders Association and Aerie are teaming up to hold the first ever Wilmington NC NEDA walk on Saturday, March 3 at Wrightsville Beach Park.

The goal of the walk is to spread awareness about the seriousness of eating disorders and build supportive communities of hope and recovery.

According to the press release, 20 million women and 10 million men in the United States suffer from a clinically significant eating disorder at some point in their life. This includes anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder. According to the Eating Disorders Coalition, anorexia nervosa has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

Lauren Hill, the organizer of the Wilmington NEDA walk and a native Wilmingtonian, is a body image advocate. Hill has been in recovery from anorexia nervosa for four years. While this is her first year organizing the walk here in Wilmington, Hill successfully organized a NEDA walk in Greensboro in 2015.

Money raised from the NEDA walk will go toward the association's programs designed to support individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

“No one should have to face an eating disorder alone," says Claire Mysko, CEO of NEDA. "That’s the ultimate goal of NEDA Walks – to build community and make sure that everyone has access to the support they deserve. The money we raise at these walks translates to a lifeline for those with nowhere else to turn, funding the National Eating Disorders Helpline, crisis intervention services and much more. Together, we can send the message that full recovery is possible and come one step closer to a world without eating disorders."

The Wilmington NC NEDA walk starts at 10 a.m. at the Wrightsville Beach Park. Registration and check-in begins at 9 a.m.

To pre-register, click here.

If you or someone you know needs information on eating disorders and appropriate treatment resources, they can call the National Eating Disorders Helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

