TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridges slated to open this afternoon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Both the Isabel Holmes and Cape Fear Memorial bridges are slated to open Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge is slated to open for a vessel at approximately 4 p.m. with the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open shortly afterward.

