Anderson claims co-medalist honors at Kiawah Island Classic

Senior Lyberty Anderson earned co-medalist honors after carding an even-par 72 as UNCW completed play at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic in fourth place after the final round on Tuesday afternoon.



Anderson, who earned her second career tournament title, finished the tournament at five-under-par (70-69-72=211) to share medalist honors with Lucila Puente Rodriguez of Murray State and Valentina Giraldo of Jacksonville State.



In the final round, Anderson finished at even par after firing three birdies with a bogey and a double bogey. She completed the tournament with 11 birdies and a tournament-best seven-under-par score on par 5 holes.



Sophomore Thao My Nguyen completed the tournament in a tie for sixth place after posting a one-over-par 73 for the second straight round to finish at even par (70-73-73=216). Junior Ellinoora Moisio followed in 51st place at 10-over-par (75-72-79=226) while senior Kayla Thompson earned a share of 113th place.



Senior Alaina Yeatts completed the Seahawks’ contingent in a tie for 147th place (82-78-79=239).



Coach Cindy Ho Says: “Today was a tough scoring day. I thought we played great in the wind and got off to a great start, which gave us some confidence. I thought the golf course played a lot tougher than Sunday due to the change in wind direction. We were focused more today because we had to due to the tougher scoring chances. I am really proud of the team. Lyberty played fantastic and she handled the conditions very well. She had a lot of birdie chances despite the tough weather. I am really proud of how well she bounced back from the UCF Challenge and how she put three great rounds together. I think Thao My got off to a great start and gave us another strong top 10 finish.”



Up Next: The Seahawks have a quick turnaround as they will host the 18th annual River Landing Classic next week. The tournament will feature a two-day format with 36 holes being played on Monday, Mar. 5, followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday, Mar.