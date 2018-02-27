Northside-Jacksonville beats New Hanover to extend winning streak to 58 games

Gabe Kirkendoll’s layup with 14 seconds to play gave Northside-Jacksonville a 57-55 win over New Hanover in the third round of the 3A state boys’ basketball playoffs at Northside High School on Tuesday night.

Northside (28-0) advances to the 3A East finals, and extended its winning streak to 58 games.

Senior Freddie Taylor led New Hanover (26-6) with 15 points.

"We didn't talk a lot. There isn't a lot to say after a game like this,” Wildcats coach Kirk Angel said following the loss. “What this team accomplished this year is special.”

Senior Ramello Williams scored 11 points, and senior Hayden Egdar chipped in 10.



“To go 17-0 in the conference, and dominate the league for two years, they have lots to be proud of,” said Angel. “I don't want them to walk out of here with their heads down."

