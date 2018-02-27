Laney girls headed to 4A East Finals after downing Heritage

Freshman Saniya Rivers scored 22 points to help lead Laney past Heritage 52-45 in the fourth round of the 4A state basketball playoffs at Heritage High School on Tuesday night.
The Buccaneers (28-2) are headed to the 4A East finals for the first time since 2007. Laney (28-2) will face undefeated Southeast Raleigh on Saturday.
Senior Lexie Melville added 10 points and senior Jenson Edwards chipped in nine in Tuesday’s victory.
