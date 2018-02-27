MISSING: Wilmington teen last seen on River Road

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

According to a Tuesday night email from the sheriff's office, John Michael Cavanaugh, 16, has been missing since Feb. 24. He was last seen in the 7200 block of River Road in Wilmington.

Cavanaugh is 6-feet, weighs 170 pounds and has short brown hair. He attends New Hanover High School.

Anyone with information on Cavanaugh's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 910-798-4200.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.