A husband's final gift: Diamond ring lost and found after deadly crash

In a mangled vehicle, Whiteville firefighters found a ring a man bought for his wife before he died. (Source: Paige Brewer)

With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.

According to the North Carolina Department of Labor, David Stephens, 50, a worker at International Paper in Riegelwood, was killed when his vehicle hit a logging truck after he clocked out of work on Feb. 21.

Stephens' truck was towed to Southern Tire & Muffler in Whiteville where workers retrieved some of his personal belongings for the family.

Stephens' widow called Paige Brewer, a co-owner of Southern Tire, to ask if they found a ring. A neighbor informed Stephens' widow that he purchased a diamond ring for his wife and had hid it in the truck before his death.

After looking through the truck several times, the staff was unable to find a ring in the badly mangled car. They called the Whiteville Fire Department to get help.

The fire department went to the tow yard and used extraction tools to remove the passenger doors but was still unable to find the ring.

In a last ditch effort, firefighters pulled away the back seat and found a small green bag filled with shards of glass and the diamond ring.

On Monday, Brewer was able to reunite Stephens' widow with the ring. She posted the story on Facebook.

