Bedbugs in Bladen County Schools lead to bus, classroom treatments

Bladen County Schools has spent $1,725 in the last six months on nine treatments in buses and a classroom for potential bedbugs, according to spokesperson Valerie Newton.

McDuffie Pest Control has treated one bus four times, treated two other buses once, and treated one classroom three times.

“We are only aware of one or two students that have come to school with bedbugs,” Newton said in a written statement. “We have contacted the families directly of the students to help them fix the situation. Our school social workers also assist with providing educational materials and resources for the students and their family.”

Bedbug protocol states that students cannot be sent home or isolated, according to Newton.

"Don't panic,” said Dana McDuffie with McDuffie Pest Control. “They can be eliminated from your home, and they don't carry any diseases that we know of. They are not a disease vector."

McDuffie said their school-related treatments have primarily occurred in Bladen County primary and middle schools.

"Inspect your children's belongings when they get home,” McDuffie said. “Quarantine their bookbag into an area of the home away from the bedroom because that would make the bedbug have to travel farther if they did bring one home."

Bedbugs feed exclusively on the blood of humans and animals, typically while they are sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bedbugs are “hitchhikers,” said McDuffie. They usually spread among children on articles of clothing or backpacks.

Only one in five people have visible signs from bedbug bites, according to McDuffie. Signs of bedbugs include black specks on your mattress and shedded bed bug skin.

The Bladen County Board of Education is expected to discuss its bedbug policy at the next board meeting in March.

