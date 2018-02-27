New Hanover Co. Schools policy states students, employees can't interact on social media

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
