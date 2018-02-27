New Hanover Co. Schools policy states students, employees can't interact on social media

Following the investigation into a Wilmington teacher’s alleged sexually inappropriate behavior with students, WECT looked into the New Hanover County school system’s policy regarding teacher and student interactions outside the classroom. (Source: WECT)

Following the investigation into a Wilmington high school teacher’s alleged sexually inappropriate behavior with students, WECT looked into New Hanover County School’s policy regarding teacher and student interactions outside the classroom.

According to the search warrant in the Michael Kelly investigation, an alleged victim said Kelly was a member of a Snapchat group with other students from Isaac Bear Early College High School, where members shared pictures of their private parts.

The New Hanover County school system has a policy regulating teacher and student interactions on social media. According to the policy, school employees should not communicate with currently enrolled students on any social media platform.

The only exceptions are if a principal approves the social media interaction for educational reasons, or if the student is the employee’s child, stepchild grandchild, sibling, cousin, niece or nephew.

If an employee breaks this rule, as Kelly allegedly did, he or she could be investigated, disciplined and possibly fired.

The policy states the rule is in place so school employees exercise ethical standards.

New Hanover County School Board member Janice Cavenaugh said private communication between a staff member and a student should never happen in the interest of students’ safety.

“We have a policy to control access between students and staff," Cavenaugh said. "We do not think it’s appropriate for an employee to interact with a student through social media. There are too many ways that it can go awry and be abused and misused.”

Marshall Skelton, whose son is a sophomore at Ashley High School, said he agrees with Cavenaugh.

“It protects the students first and foremost," Skelton said. "They are there to learn and that’s it. But then it protects the teachers as well so that there’s never an opportunity for a 'he said, she said,' those type of situations.”

According to Skelton, it’s up to parents to keep their kids safe too. He said he routinely checks his son’s phone.

Cavenaugh said she also thinks it’s a good idea for parents to keep an eye on their students’ phones.

“Parents should always be aware of how their children communicate, be it with school staff or a private individual. Parents must be diligent in an effort to protect their children,” Cavenaugh said.

According to Cavenaugh, all school employees should know about this policy and follow it, but said it might be time to go over it again.

”All of our staff, be it a bus driver, a teacher, whomever, should be aware of this policy and considering recent developments regarding social media and the way that it was abused with students, it is a perfect time for principals to contact their staff to have a meeting to discuss the policy and to reinforce our very firm belief that students need to be protected,” she said.

