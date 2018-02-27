Man gets 12-15 years in prison for assault in New Hanover Co.

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to assault, burglary and firearm charges on Tuesday in New Hanover County Superior Court and was sentenced to 12-15 years in prison.

Kevin Waterman, 52, entered guilty pleas to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 17, 2016, Waterman, who was armed with a gun, barged into the home of Joseph Lewis and Kelly Shaver at 200 Golden Road in New Hanover County. Lewis and Shaver had known Waterman for a couple of months before the incident.

After pushing his way into the residence, Waterman fired a shot at Shaver and when Lewis attempted to get the weapon from Waterman, a shot hit Lewis in the hand, resulting in a finger needing to be amputated.

Waterman then chased Shaver into her bedroom where he stabbed her in the chest, arms and head and punched her in the face. Waterman fled the scene after Lewis told him he had dialed 911.

"The courage of the victims in this case drove this successful result in court," District Attorney Ben David said. "They were prepared to face Mr. Waterman and hold him accountable for his actions. They are to be commended for coming forward and their willingness to participate in this process.”

Waterman served 13 years for his role in the 1993 shooting death of Roscoe Simpson on Eighth Street in Wilmington. He also has a 1988 conviction for robbery and 2014 convictions for selling/delivering heroin. Waterman was on probation for the 2014 convictions when he committed the August 2016 offenses.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.