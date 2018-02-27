Wilmington man gets prison time for heroin trafficking

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he admitted to being a heroin trafficker.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Patrick Davis, 33, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court Monday to trafficking heroin, conspiracy to traffic heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis was sentenced to 7.5 to 10 years in prison and fined $100,000.

On June 3, 2016, narcotics detectives with the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant at Davis' home on North Seventh Street.

Detectives confiscated 96.38 grams of heroin and a stolen handgun.

"Thanks to the hard work of the Wilmington Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Unit a massive amount of heroin was been kept off the streets of our city," said Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews. "Anyone who is selling or trafficking heroin in our community should expect to be arrested, prosecuted, and sent to prison for a lengthy time."

