Wilmington man arrested after failed attempt to shoot someone on school campus

A man was arrested by Wilmington police on Tuesday for attempting to shoot another man on the St. Mary Catholic School campus.

According to a Wilmington Police Department news release, Maurice McKoy, 30, of Wilmington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on school property, resisting/delaying arrest and possession of a Schedule VI drug. He is being held in the New Hanover County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

No threat was directed toward the school, staff or students, the release said.

McKoy allegedly assaulted and threatened a man during a confrontation about 8:40 Tuesday morning in St. Mary's Tileston complex. When McKoy attempt to shoot the man, the gun malfunctioned and McKoy tossed the weapon into a nearby trash can, where officers later found it.

Within four minutes of getting the call, officers arrived on the scene and immediately detained McKoy, who was found with bullets and marijuana on him.

School officials helped police in McKoy's capture, according to the release.

