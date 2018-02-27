Wilmington 'Roseman' says 8 couples married because of his handmade palmetto leaf roses

“Ricky D. the Roseman” is what most people probably know him as around town.

You may have seen Ricky Davis around downtown Wilmington sometime in the past eighteen years making his signature roses out of palmetto leaves.

In that time, he says eight couples have come back to him to tell him that his palmetto rose was the reason they got married.

He learned how to make the signature rose after a twelve-year-old in Charleston taught him back in 2000.

He brought that skill back to the port city shortly after and has been making them here ever since.

“I’ve made up this saying and the saying goes like this,” Davis said. “It says, ‘my heart inside of yours forever. The beauty of it all. God’s the witness. And all the stuff that you put up with because I know you love me, baby.’”

Ricky does sell the roses. He says you can pay however much you want for them, or whatever you feel they are worth.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.