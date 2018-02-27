Althea Gibson statue planned at site of US Open

Althea Gibson was the first black athlete to win a title at Wimbledon. (Source: The King Center)

A statue of Althea Gibson, a Hall of Fame tennis player who attended high school in Wilmington, will be erected at the site of the US Open in Flushing, N.Y.

The US Tennis Association said in a news release Tuesday that it is in the process of selecting a sculptor to create the monument honoring Gibson, who was the first African-American to win the US Nationals — the precursor to the US Open — in 1957.

Gibson won the national tournament again in 1958 and recorded 11 Grand Slam titles during her career. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1971.

"It's simple. She's the Jackie Robinson of tennis. She deserves it," USTA Chairman and President Katrina Adams said in the news release. "By breaking the color barrier, she made it possible for every person of color after her to have a chance to achieve their goals in the sport."

Gibson will be the third tennis legend honored at the Flushing site. An Arthur Ashe statue was unveiled in 2000 and in 2006, the site was named the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"Althea Gibson is an American treasure and one of my most important heroes," King said. "Our sport owes a great deal to Althea and it is my hope that the children of today and tomorrow will learn more about her and be inspired by her."

The USTA does not have a strict timetable for the completion of the Gibson statue.

Wilmington's largest tennis center is named after Gibson, who moved to the Port City in 1946 to work on her game with Dr. Hubert A. Eaton while going to high school. The Althea Gibson Tennis Complex features 19 lighted tennis courts that are open to the public.

