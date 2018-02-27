Law enforcement officials deliver 'critical' active shooter training to church leaders

As innocent lives are taken by active shooters nationwide, law enforcement tried to get church leaders up to speed on the best way to keep their congregations safe if tragedy strikes.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Leland Police Department to train church leaders on ways to make their churches safer, protocol if a shooter enters their church and ways to comfort and console survivors after a shooting.

"We consider it critical that every house of worship have at least some type of organized response in times of need," Gary Turlington, a specialized training unit supervisor with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, explained. "We've walked around too long with our heads in the sand saying it can't happen here."

WECT's Connor DelPrete has the most important tips to keep you safe and a push to equip churches with a kit that could save lives in this evening's newscasts.

