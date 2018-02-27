Filing period ends, check the 2018 candidate lists

Candidates in most 2018 elections have until noon on Wednesday to file.

A pair of incumbent District Attorneys and one incumbent Sheriff will be unopposed as they seek new terms in the 2018 elections. The filing deadline passed at Noon on Wednesday, bringing a flurry of new candidates into races for local and state elected offices.

No candidates filed to run against incumbent Sheriff Ed McMahon of New Hanover County. District Attorneys Ben David (5th Judicial District) and Jon David (13th Judicial District) are also unopposed following the filing period.

Sheriff John Ingram of Brunswick County received a challenger on the last day to file. Former county commissioner Charles Warren filed to run as a democrat, and will face Ingram in the General Election.

Eight candidates have filed to run to succeed Carson Smith as sheriff in Pender County. Smith decided not to run for re-election in 2018, and instead is running for a seat in the state House of Representatives. Lawrence Fennell of Willard is the only Democrat that has filed so far. Republicans in the field include Larry Brown of Rocky Point, Randy Burton of Wilmington, Alan Cutler of Hampstead, Jason Spivey of Atkinson, Jimmy Stokes of Burgaw, Chester Ward of Hampstead and Joe Cina of Hampstead.

Incumbent Sheriff Lewis Hatcher of Columbus County will face a primary challenger in May. Timothy Floyd of Riegelwood filed to run against Hatcher in the Democratic primary, while S. Jody Greene of Cerro Gordo and Mark Lewis of Nakina are republican candidates that have filed for sheriff.

Sheriff James McVicker of Bladen County will also have a primary challenger. The first-term Republican from Tar Heel has an opponent, Billy Ward of Clarkton, in the May election. Hakeem Brown of Council and Gary Edwards of Bladenboro are also in the race and will face off in the Democratic primary.

Incumbents in the General Assembly from southeastern North Carolina will have challengers as they seek new terms in 2018.

Republican Bill Rabon of Southport is seeking his fifth term in state Senate. Rabon will have two challengers for his District 8 seat that covers Brunswick, Bladen, Pender and a small part of New Hanover County. David Sink of Leland is the only democratic candidate, and two libertarian candidates will meet in the party's May primary, Anthony Mascolo of Shallotte and Randy Crow of Kelly. District 9 incumbent Republican Michael Lee of Wilmington will also have a pair of challengers for his senate seat. Former Wilmington mayor and City Council member Harper Peterson is the democratic candidate, and Ethan Bickley filed to run as a libertarian.. Another Republican incumbent, Danny Earl Britt of Lumberton, is unopposed for his District 13 Senate seat that covers Columbus and Robeson counties.

There is one state House seat open in the 2018 elections. Bob Muller is not running to keep his District 16 seat, which represents Pender and part of Onslow counties. Muller was appointed in 2017 to fill the remaining term of Chris Millis, who resigned. Republican Carson Smith of Hampstead and Democrat John Johnson of Burgaw are running to succeed Muller.

Incumbent Republican Frank Iler has a challenger from inside his own party in the District 17 House race, which covers most of Brunswick County. County Commissioner Pat Sykes is running against Iler in the GOP primary in May. Democrat Tom Simmons is the only other candidate in the race.

Democrat Deb Butler of Wilmington is running to keep her District 18 seat in the state House, which represents part of New Hanover County and northeastern Brunswick County. Republican Louis Harmati of Leland and Libertarian Joseph Sharp of Wilmington will be her opponents in November. Republican Ted Davis of Wilmington will have a challenger from within his own party as he seeks a fourth-term as the House District 19 representative. Mark Ford of Wilmington has filed to run against Davis in the GOP primary, with democrat Marcia Morgan of Wilmington and libertarian David Perry of Carolina Beach also in that race.

Three Democrats have filed to run against House District 20 incumbent republican Holly Grange. Leslie Cohen, John Bauer and Gary Shipman will oppose each other in the Democratic primary in May, and the winner will run against Grange in the General Election.

William Brisson of Dublin has a pair of challengers for his House District 22 seat, which covers most of Bladen and Sampson counties and a small part of Johnston County. Brisson, who switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2017, will be challenged by the winner of the Democratic primary between Martin Denning of White Lake and Lawrence Aycock of Clinton. Republican Brendan Jones of Tabor City received a final day challenger for his House District 46 seat, which covers all of Columbus County and parts of Bladen and Robeson counties. Barbara Yates-Lockamy of Whiteville filed as a democrat in the race and will run against Jones in the general election.

Primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, May 8, with general election on Nov. 6.

