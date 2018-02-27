Candidate filing period ends Wednesday, February 28 at Noon

Sheriffs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties do not have opponents as the deadline to file for office approaches. The filing period for most races in the 2018 elections ends at Noon on Wednesday, February 28.

Sheriff Ed McMahon of New Hanover County and Sheriff John Ingram of Brunswick County are currently unopposed.

Seven candidates have filed to run to succeed Carson Smith as sheriff in Pender County. Smith decided not to run for re-election in 2018, and instead is running for a seat in the state House of Representatives. Lawrence Fennell of Willard is the only democrat that has filed so far. Republicans in the field include Larry Brown of Rocky Point, Randy Burton of Wilmington, Alan Cutler of Hampstead, Jason Spivey of Atkinson, Jimmy Stokes of Burgaw and Chester Ward of Hampstead.

Incumbent Sheriff Lewis Hatcher of Columbus County will face a primary challenger in May. Timothy Floyd of Riegelwood filed to run against Hatcher in the democratic primary, while S. Jody Greene of Cerro Gordo is the only republican that has filed for sheriff.

Sheriff James McVicker of Bladen County will also have a primary challenger. The fist-term republican from Tar Heel has an opponent, Billy Ward of Clarkton, in the May election. Hakeem Brown of Council and Gary Edwards of Bladenboro are also in the race and will face off in the democratic primary.

Incumbents in the General Assembly from southeastern North Carolina will have challengers as they seek new terms in 2018.

Republican Bill Rabon of Southport is seeking his fifth term in state Senate. Rabon has two challengers for his District 8 seat that covers Brunswick, Bladen Pender and a small part of New Hanover County. They are democrat David Sink of Leland and libertarian Anthony Mascolo of Shallotte. District 9 incumbent republican Michael Lee of Wilmington also has one challenger for his seat, former Wilmington Mayor and City Council member Harper Peterson, running in the democratic party. Another republican incumbent, Danny Earl Britt of Lumberton, is unopposed at this time for his District 13 senate seat that covers Columbus and Robeson counties.

There is one state House seat open in the 2018 elections. Bob Muller is not running to keep his District 16 seat, which represents Pender and part of Onslow counties. Muller was appointed in 2017 to fill the remaining term of Chris Millis, who resigned. Republican Carson Smith of Hampstead and democrat John Johnson of Burgaw are running to succeed Muller.

Incumbent republican Frank Iler has a challenger from inside his own party in the District 17 House race, which covers most of Brunswick County. County commissioner Pat Sykes is running against Iler in the GOP primary in May. Democrat Tom Simmons is the only other candidate in the race.

Democrat Deb Butler of Wilmington is running to keep her District 18 House seat, which represents part of New Hanover County and northeastern Brunswick County. Libertarian Joseph Sharp of Wilmington will be her opponent in November. Republican Ted Davis of Wilmington is running for a fourth-term as the District 19 representative. Democrat Marcia Morgan of Wilmington is challenging Davis, along with libertarian David Perry of Carolina Beach.

Two democrats have filed to run against District 20 incumbent republican Holly Grange. Marcia Morgan and John Bauer of Wilmington will oppose each other in the democratic primary in May.

William Brisson of Dublin has a pair of challengers for his District 22 seat, which covers most of Bladen and Sampson counties and a small part of Johnston County. Brisson, who switched his party affiliation from democrat to republican in 2017, will be challenged by the winner of the democratic primary between Martin Denning of White Lake and Lawrence Aycock of Clinton. Republican Brendan Jones of Tabor City is unchallenged at this time for his District 46 seat, which covers all of Columbus County and parts of Bladen and Robeson counties.

Current District Attorneys Ben David (5th Judicial District) and Jon David (13th Judicial District) are unopposed as Wednesday’s deadline approaches.

Candidates for Board of Education, County Commissioner, Register of Deeds and Clerk of Court also face the Wednesday deadline to file for office. Primary Elections are scheduled for Tuesday, May 8, with General Election on November 6.

