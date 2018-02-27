Candidate filing period ends Wednesday, February 28 at Noon

Sheriffs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties do not have opponents as the deadline to file for office approaches. The filing period for most races in the 2018 elections ends at Noon on Wednesday, February 28. Sheriff Ed McMahon of New Hanover County and Sheriff John Ingram of Brunswick County are currently unopposed. Seven candidates have filed to run to succeed Carson Smith as sheriff in Pender County.More >>
The filing period is underway for candidates wanting to run in 2018 General Elections across North Carolina. Voters will be electing candidates in several offices, including county commissioners, school board members, district attorneys, sheriffs and members of the state house and senate. All legislative seats are up for election in 2018, along with two congressional seats.More >>
Lawmakers that represent southeastern North Carolina in Congress released statements following President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, along with Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District), had comments following the president's speech. .More >>
Julia Boseman told WECT Friday that she will run again this year in the New Hanover County Commissioners' race.More >>
Joseph A. Cina, who has law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that he plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County in 2018, to succeed the retiring Sheriff Carson Smith.More >>
