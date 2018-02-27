Exhibitors, vendors sought for CFCC boat show - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

The Cape Fear Community College Riverfront Boat Show is set for April 7 in downtown Wilmington. (Source: CFCC) The Cape Fear Community College Riverfront Boat Show is set for April 7 in downtown Wilmington. (Source: CFCC)
The Cape Fear Community College Riverfront Boat Show is set for April 7 in downtown Wilmington.

The event, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will feature:

  • 10 judging categories plus special Simmons Sea Skiff awards
  • Food provided by CFCC’s Culinary Program
  • Knot-tying challenge

For more information on the event, including vendor and exhibitor information, click here.

