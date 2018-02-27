Exhibitors, vendors sought for CFCC boat show

The Cape Fear Community College Riverfront Boat Show is set for April 7 in downtown Wilmington. (Source: CFCC)

The Cape Fear Community College Riverfront Boat Show is set for April 7 in downtown Wilmington.

The event, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will feature:

10 judging categories plus special Simmons Sea Skiff awards

Food provided by CFCC’s Culinary Program

Knot-tying challenge

