Orton Plantation announces the start of its controlled burn season

Orton Plantation announced Tuesday that it will hold its annual controlled burns between March 1 and May 1.

More than 6,000 acres will be part of the prescribed fires.

"Prescribed fire not only benefits the longleaf pine ecosystem by controlling invasive species and encouraging new plant growth, but also mitigates the possibility of wildfire by reducing dangerous fuel loads that accumulate over the course of the year," Orton Plantation officials said in a release.

Officials said that the controlled burns will take place on approximately 14 days. During these burns, residents may see or smell smoke in New Hanover County.

"Trained experts conduct the controlled burns at Orton in close coordination with the North Carolina Forest Service, the North Carolina Department of Air Quality, the Brunswick and New Hanover County fire departments and 911 services," according to the release. "The burn is overseen by Orton Property Manager, Dillon Epp, a state-certified controlled burner, in accordance with an approved plan to ensure the safety of people and property in the area."

