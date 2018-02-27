Sheriff's detectives conduct drug busts at area motels

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office have announced several narcotics arrests at area motels over the last two weeks.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 14 when detectives made a controlled purchase of heroin from Rachel Williams, 34, then arrested her in the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road. Detectives discovered she was staying at a motel a short distance away with two other people.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the hotel room and found 39 bags of heroin, .37 grams of cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia. Charles Brown, 42, and Angela Beck, 47, were both taken into custody.

Brown was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, manufacture schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, possession of cocaine, and served outstanding warrants. He was given a $50,000.

Beck was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $18,200.

Williams was charged with sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, and served outstanding warrants from Pender and New Hanover counties. She was given a $39,000 bond.

During a second incident on Feb. 20, detectives received information that an alleged drug dealer was staying at a motel on Eastwood Road and he was in possession of several types of illicit drugs.

After an investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the motel room and confiscated 63 grams of heroin, 8 grams of raw unpackaged heroin, 32 grams of meth, 7 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of crack cocaine.

Othello York, 46, was charged with numerous drug violations including trafficking heroin, and meth, and possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession to sell crack cocaine.

York was given a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.