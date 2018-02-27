How rudeness ruins your entire day - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

How rudeness ruins your entire day

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
A new study conducted by researchers at UNCW suggests witnessing rudeness in the morning can hurt a person’s job performance all day.

Andrew Woolum, an assistant professor of management at UNCW, conducted the study and said the ambiguous nature of a rude act leaves people contemplating it all day. 

"It becomes something that you rehash," said Woolum. "You ruminate about it, and that occupies your working memory. That means anything that requires your working memory tends to go down in terms of performance."

The study exposed 81 people to a video at 7 a.m. that displayed either neutral or rude behavior, and gave each participant four sentences to unscramble, which emphasized disrespectful or neutral behaviors.

Woolum said the results were surprising to his staff. 

"We really didn't think to see the strengths of the effects that we saw," he said. "We thought it would have some affect, but if it would last an individuals entire work day, that was up in the air."

Woolum hopes the research will help companies create better work environments and avoid situations were rudeness exists. 

"It is best to provide some sort of buffer there to the extent that you can," he said. "In our study, we manipulated rudeness in the morning. A lot of psychologists consider the morning to be a resetting period, almost like a first impression when you meet someone. You want that to be positive, so the extent that you can limit rudeness in the morning, then it is likely to have less of an impact on your employees the rest of the day."

