Wilmington police arrest 2 men after seizing 5,000 bags of heroin

Members of the Wilmington Police Department's Special Investigation Division arrested two men on heroin trafficking charges as a result of a four-month investigation.

On Monday, police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North College Road which resulted in the seizure of 5,000 bindles of heroin.

Andrew Lige, 39, and Tony Sims, 52, both of Wilmington, were each charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Officers also executed a search warrant related to the investigation at a home in the 500 block of South Kerr Avenue. After confiscating a revolver at the home, Anthony Kerrin, 53, of Wilmington, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lige and Sims were booked into the New Hanover County Jail under no bond. Kerrin was given a $20,000 bond.

