Woman accused of lying to police about stabbing

A woman is accused of lying to police about a stabbing she allegedly committed Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The woman who reported the incident, Tina Dantzler, told officer that the victim had been stabbed by a male with dreads.

The male victim had suffered a puncture wound to his arm.

Police later learned that the stabbing took place in a residence in the 1400 block of S. Seventh Street. Officers questioned the victim, who told them that he was actually stabbed by Dantzler.

According to online records, Dantzler, 46, was arrested Monday and charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

possession of cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

false report to law enforcement officer

