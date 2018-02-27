Seahawks to face Hofstra in CAA Tournament

The UNCW men's basketball team will be the sixth seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. (Source: UNCW)

The Seahawks, who have a first-round bye, will take on third-seeded Hofstra at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4.

UNCW and Hofstra split their two games during the regular season.

The CAA Championship begins Saturday, March 3, in Charleston, S.C.

