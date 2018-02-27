Seahawks to face Hofstra in CAA Tournament

The UNCW men's basketball team will be the sixth seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.More >>
David Sheaffer doubled and homered for UNCW, but Appalachian State limited the Seahawks to two runs on four hits as the Mountaineers evened the weekend series with a 6-2 win on Saturday at Brooks Field.More >>
The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.More >>
The New Hanover boys’ basketball team is hoping to use past playoff experience when it plays at Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.More >>
The Laney High School girls’ basketball team is in somewhat unfamiliar territory.More >>
