Seahawks to face Hofstra in CAA Tournament - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Seahawks to face Hofstra in CAA Tournament

The UNCW men's basketball team will be the sixth seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. (Source: UNCW) The UNCW men's basketball team will be the sixth seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The UNCW men's basketball team will be the sixth seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Seahawks, who have a first-round bye, will take on third-seeded Hofstra at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4.

UNCW and Hofstra split their two games during the regular season.

The CAA Championship begins Saturday, March 3, in Charleston, S.C.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly