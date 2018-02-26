New Hanover basketball feeding off past playoff experience

The New Hanover boys’ basketball team is hoping to use past playoff experience when it plays at Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.

"Freddie Taylor and Ramello Williams were sophomores when we went to Cary in the fourth round a couple of years ago, and that environment was unbelievable,” said New Hanover head coach Kirk Angel. “We didn't win that game, but that's huge experience."

New Hanover (26-4) is facing Northside (27-0) for the second time this season. In October, the Monarchs beat the Wildcats 50-45.

Northside is the defending 2A state champion, and has won 57 straight games.

