Laney girls's basketball hoping to keep playoff run alive

The Laney High School girls’ basketball team is in somewhat unfamiliar territory.

When the Buccaneers face Heritage on the road Tuesday, it will be the program’s first trip to the fourth round of the state playoffs since 2008.

The team credits a 16-point victory against Hoggard in the conference tournament title game for jump starting the state playoff run.

“I personally think that it’s giving us confidence going into playoffs,” said Laney head coach Ashley Berting.

Also fueling that confidence is the play of freshman forward Saniya Rivers.

“She’s been a great addition to the team this year,” said senior Jenson Edwards. “I think that’s a key point that we were missing last year. With her coming in, it’s been a lot easier.”

“She makes the whole team better,” said senior Lexi Melville. “Some of the passes she makes…she is so unselfish. If you are not ready for a pass, it’s going to hit you in the face.”

In her first season on the varsity team, Rivers is averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game.

“I do like to get my share of the points, but I love to get my share of assists,” said Rivers. “I love to feed my teammates because I trust them that they will finish my assists.”

That trust has carried over into the locker room.

“I have never played on team that we have got along as well as we have this year,” said Edwards. “That’s why it’s been so fun and I am not ready for it to be over.”



