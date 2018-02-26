Community comes together to fight opioid crisis

People affected by the opioid crisis spoke up in an effort to fight it on Monday.

A Heart of Wilmington family dinner held in the Port City Community Church featured testimonials from people like Lee Hauser, the Heart of Wilmington marketing director.

"The reason I'm sitting down instead of standing up to talk to you is because I just lost another friend to the crisis we're trying to fight," said Hauser.

In addition to talking about the opioid epidemic, Narcan demonstrations were held and resources for those struggling with addiction, and their families, were made available.

Mark Allen, the pastor of Port City Community Church, says the community has to come together to help those in need while also trying to break the addiction cycle.

"This is what a community does when there is a problem," Allen said. "This community coming together saying that no longer is this acceptable. There has to be change and the only way that there is really going to be a change is if everybody comes together and that's what's happening here tonight."

