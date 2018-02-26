Man dies after being shot while walking in Burgaw

A man died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Monday in Burgaw.

According to a Burgaw Police Department news release, Rakeem Brown, 23, of Burgaw, was shot while walking in the area of Satchwell and Bodenheimer Streets around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Brown later died at Pender Memorial Hospital.

No other details are available and anyone with information should call BPD at 910-259-4924 and ask to speak with Det. Fuller.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.