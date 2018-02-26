911 call in fatal Burgaw shooting: "I just heard like five or six shots"

The girlfriend of the victim of a fatal shooting in Burgaw on Monday said the unidentified suspect was in a black Nissan in a call to 911.

According to a Burgaw Police Department news release, Rakeem Brown, 23, of Burgaw, was shot while walking in the area of Satchwell and Bodenheimer Streets around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

The woman who called 911 said she was driving Brown to Pender Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

A second caller, who lives near the scene of the shooting, told dispatch that she heard several shots fired.

Dispatch: “Where was he shot, ma’am?”

Caller: “I don’t know, I just heard like five or six shots and I seen him laying in the road.”

The CAD report indicated that Brown was shot in the chest and legs. It also states that law enforcement located several black Nissans in the hours after the shooting but it's unclear if any were the suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call BPD at 910-259-4924 and ask to speak with Det. Fuller.

