Open door policy? Officials explore school safety options in New Hanover Co.

New Hanover County Schools practice locking down, but not all schools lock up during the school day.

With school safety in the news after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida, many have questioned why some New Hanover County Schools are wide open.

"The controlling of access into our schools is addressed through a couple of ways," said New Hanover County Schools Director of Safety Dave Spencer. "Elementary and middle schools, with the exception of one, we've got what's called an AI phone, which is a camera system where you need to be buzzed in."

That one middle school, Roland Grise, along with all county high schools are not locked during the say. Spencer explained the number of entrances to schools in multiple buildings on campus makes locking all the doors difficult.

"The idea of controlling all the doors, it's a little more difficult," Spencer said. "Doesn't mean it's not given attention...They're moving every 90 minutes at least, and other students going back to the nurse's office, principal's office, the assistant principal's office, counselor's office, the media center. There's a lot of traffic that goes through."

Spencer said access to these doors is controlled throughout the day, and officials are constantly working to improve the safety of these schools.

"There are plans to take a look at some options," he said. "One would be to increase the presence of the AI phones. The other would be to take a look at some electronic access. Then we're also looking at the opportunity to increase adult presence at our schools."

He said both staff presence and in some cases, volunteer security presence may be options to increase security.

"An adult presence is of utmost importance and we encourage our staff to be out and about and to be vigilant of what's going on," Spencer said.

In all elementary schools and all middle schools except Roland Grise, the doors remain locked throughout the day. Visitors must buzz into the main office from the front door. There is a camera at the door which shows office staff outside.

"We've provided instructions and recommendations on what to do, how to handle that, how to speak to someone as they buzz to the other end of the AI phone," Spencer said. "They're there for a purpose and that is to allow a very quick assessment of who is coming in the door, or who is requesting to come in the door."

Spencer says the AI system alone would most likely not work at Roland Grise because of the school's layout.

Instead, he says a hard control could be an option.

"The safety of our children, and our staffs, and our visitors on campus is on our mind every day," Spencer said. "The tragedy that's occurred certainly has made it jump out, but the well-being and the safety of our children is something that our staffs take very seriously, and it's an everyday concern."

Spencer said the implementation of these new security measures depends on the school budget. School board members say while they can't provide specific numbers, improving school safety will be a topic of concern at their budget discussion in March.

