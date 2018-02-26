10 additional victims, 28 new charges in case of teacher's alleged sex crimes

A Wilmington high school teacher accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with students is facing 28 additional charges, according to a New Hanover County law enforcement official.

Michael Kelly, who teaches science at Isaac Bear Early College High School, is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday. He was arrested earlier this month on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a student, and after a Monday night meeting with a detective and an appearance before a magistrate, he is facing 28 new charges with 10 additional reported victims. Kelly allegedly had physical contact with one of those victims.

A search warrant obtained by WECT revealed details of Kelly's alleged sex crimes.

As early as 2003, a parent of a student filed a formal complaint about Kelly's behavior, but the parent said her concerns were ignored.

He remains in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

