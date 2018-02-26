New restaurant management hopes to revamp marina

The new restaurant will use ingredients from local farmers, bakeries and fish markets. (Source: WECT)

A new name, new food and a new feel.

Management at a new restaurant at Port City Marina described the changes as rebranding the space that was Blackfinn Ameripub just a few months ago.

Marina Grill is now taking its place. Chuck Schoninger, the owner of the marina, didn’t say specifically why Blackfinn was rebranded after it was open for just over one year. Schoninger and Robert Lanphier, Marina Grill’s director of operations. said it didn’t have anything to do with the local employees or management.

“We changed the restaurant concept and we’re never afraid to change it if we feel like we have a better product at the other side," Schoninger said. "That’s very important to us, that we get things done in a perfect way. That’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

Lanphier said the new restaurant will use ingredients from local farmers, bakeries and fish markets.

“It’s just a little bit more what may be seen as locally here on a regular basis instead of just chicken fingers and chicken wings,” Lanphier said.

Lanphier said this new restaurant will have a “boatyard pub feel.”

Besides renovating and opening the Marina Grill, set to open on March 16, Lanphier wants to help revamp the entire marina.

“It’s getting more of the community involved in more things besides just coming down here, having a beer and me taking your money,” Lanphier said.

He said he wants the space to be an entertainment hub for the area, hosting farmers markets and other events besides just concerts.

According to Schoninger, plans to revamp the marina include renovating the space next to the Marina Grill by the end of the summer. Marker 14, another restaurant, will open there, Schoninger said, by the end of the summer.

