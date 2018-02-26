'That's prostitution of kids': Basketball coach discusses FBI investigation findings

UNC, Duke and NC State are all named in an FBI investigation into college basketball. (Source: WECT)

Amid an FBI investigation into college basketball, the founder of a Wilmington-based showcase basketball organization said he was disheartened by the allegations of pay-for-play.

"To me, that's prostitution of kids," Nathan Faulk, founder of Flight 22, said. "That's how I've looked at that and that's what I've always said that, you are paying for a kid's service."

Faulk's organization helps put a spotlight on players as they try to land a scholarship at a Division I school. Faulk said he's never been approached by a coach or agent with an illegal deal to sway a player's decision, but he knows it happens nationwide.

"I know we are doing things the right way," Faulk said. "We've been to events and you know and hear of things going on."

Most of Flight 22's signees go to mid-major schools, a step below the programs targeted in this investigation.

"We are in the water with the sharks but they aren't feeding around us because of the type of players we have and I like it that way," Faulk said.

C.B. McGrath, UNCW's head coach, worked under Roy Williams at North Carolina for over a decade. UNC, Duke and NC State are all named in the federal investigation.

A UNCW spokesperson said the school hasn't heard any information to cause concern.

